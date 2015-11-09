Stop everything: There’s a mac and cheese panic button

There’s finally a way to obtain an endless supply of mac and cheese.

While any mac and cheese lover should have a box or two for emergencies, cravings happen.

Amazon has launched a Kraft Macaroni and Cheese dash button, i.e. a mac and cheese panic button you press urgently when you desperately need mac and cheese!

As soon as you press the iOS and Android compatible button, Amazon will ship you more, sending a notification to your phone when the orange powder and noodles are on their way.

The dash button, as Amazon calls it, is available to Prime members for $4.99 and includes a $4.99 discount on your first mac and cheese call, so it’s basically free.

A wide range of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese products, from SpongeBob Easy Mac to Organic White Cheddar to Whole Grain Mac and Cheese and even Pizza Cheeza are all available through the dash button.

While the mac and cheese still takes two days to arrive at your door after you press the panic button, it’s still a pretty fun way to restock on a pantry necessity.

Amazon has also launched a variety of dash buttons, for many household products including Bounty, Tide and SmartWater, but a mac-and-cheese panic button is the clear necessity.