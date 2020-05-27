Manhattan vegan sushi restaurant to open ‘ghost kitchen’ in Queens this week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JACOB KAYE

A vegan and kosher sushi Manhattan-based restaurant will open a pop-up delivery kitchen in Long Island City on Wednesday, May 27.

Beyond Sushi, which first opened in 2012, will re-open its midtown Manhattan, Union Square and Upper East Side locations on Wednesday, in addition to the Long Island City ghost kitchen, which will mark the first time the eatery offers deliveries to Queens residents.

Long Island City residents can order the plant-based meals via Seamless, GrubHub or the Beyond Sushi app from 11:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m., beginning on Wednesday.

As part of the reopening, Beyond Sushi has added several new dishes, including oyster mushroom tacos with pickled red cabbage, cilantro, avocado mousse and a chipotle sauce; stuffed artichoke hearts with turmeric ground seitan, celery root purée, green pea and mint sauce; and spanakopita with flaky phyllo, spinach, feta, smoked paprika and dill caper dip.

Patrons of Beyond Sushi have the option to make a monetary donation to the Support + Feed program with every order. The program provides support to vegan businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Beyond Sushi was founded by chef Guy Vaknin and Tali Vaknin and has six locations throughout Manhattan.

For more information visit beyondsushi.com.

