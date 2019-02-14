LATEST PAPER
Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in NYC

By Nicholas Loffredo nicholas.loffredo@amny.com
Whether served on the rocks or frozen, the time-tested combination of tequila, triple sec and lime gets its own holiday on Feb. 22: National Margarita Day.

Check out some of the deals and specials offered at bars and restaurants around the city:

Hudson Bar

The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price
Photo Credit: Hudson Hotel

on all of its margaritas. Heat up with a cucumber jalapeno margarita or try the signature casmigos margarita. Other favorites include a blackberry ginger margarita or La Pina, which is made with pineapple juice and cinnamon. (358 W. 58th St., 212-554-6217, Hudson Bar)

Ed's Lobster Bar

Hit up Ed's Lobster Bar at happy hour
Photo Credit: Ed's Lobster Bar

to get half-off its margaritas, which are all made with Espolon Blanco tequila. Try the chili-flake, blueberry or classic margarita. (222 Lafayette St., 212-343-3236, Ed's Lobster Bar)

Flex Mussels

Head to either of Flex Mussels' two locations
Photo Credit: Dara Pollack

for a platter of Mexican mussels paired with their The One With Spicy Tequila margarita for $37. (154 W. 13th St., 212-229-0222; 174 E. 82nd St., 212-717-7772, Flex Mussels)

Don Pancho's

Happy hour goes to 10 p.m. on National
Photo Credit: Cecilia Burgos

Margarita Day, as Don Pancho's serves its mango, spicy jalapeno and "over the top" pineapple margaritas. (43 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx, 718-585-5855, Don Pancho's)

Egg Shop

The egg sandwich-loving Egg Shop will celebrate the
Photo Credit: Hannah Schneider Creative

day with a Caliente Special, which includes an El Camino burrito and spicy margarita for $19 at both its NoLIta and Williamsburg locations. (151 Elizabeth St., 646-666-0810; 138 N. 8th St., 646-787-7502, Egg Shop)

