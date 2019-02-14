Whether served on the rocks or frozen, the time-tested combination of tequila, triple sec and lime gets its own holiday on Feb. 22: National Margarita Day.

Check out some of the deals and specials offered at bars and restaurants around the city:

Hudson Bar The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price on all of its margaritas. Heat up with a cucumber jalapeno margarita or try the signature casmigos margarita. Other favorites include a blackberry ginger margarita or La Pina, which is made with pineapple juice and cinnamon. (358 W. 58th St., 212-554-6217, Hudson Bar)

Ed's Lobster Bar Hit up Ed's Lobster Bar at happy hour to get half-off its margaritas, which are all made with Espolon Blanco tequila. Try the chili-flake, blueberry or classic margarita. (222 Lafayette St., 212-343-3236, Ed's Lobster Bar)

Flex Mussels Head to either of Flex Mussels' two locations for a platter of Mexican mussels paired with their The One With Spicy Tequila margarita for $37. (154 W. 13th St., 212-229-0222; 174 E. 82nd St., 212-717-7772, Flex Mussels)

Don Pancho's Happy hour goes to 10 p.m. on National Margarita Day, as Don Pancho's serves its mango, spicy jalapeno and "over the top" pineapple margaritas. (43 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx, 718-585-5855, Don Pancho's)