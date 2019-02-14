Eat and Drink Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in NYC By Nicholas Loffredo nicholas.loffredo@amny.com February 14, 2019 11:37 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Whether served on the rocks or frozen, the time-tested combination of tequila, triple sec and lime gets its own holiday on Feb. 22: National Margarita Day. Check out some of the deals and specials offered at bars and restaurants around the city: Hudson Bar Photo Credit: Hudson Hotel The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price on all of its margaritas. Heat up with a cucumber jalapeno margarita or try the signature casmigos margarita. Other favorites include a blackberry ginger margarita or La Pina, which is made with pineapple juice and cinnamon. (358 W. 58th St., 212-554-6217, Hudson Bar) Ed's Lobster Bar Photo Credit: Ed's Lobster Bar Hit up Ed's Lobster Bar at happy hour to get half-off its margaritas, which are all made with Espolon Blanco tequila. Try the chili-flake, blueberry or classic margarita. (222 Lafayette St., 212-343-3236, Ed's Lobster Bar) Flex Mussels Photo Credit: Dara Pollack Head to either of Flex Mussels' two locations for a platter of Mexican mussels paired with their The One With Spicy Tequila margarita for $37. (154 W. 13th St., 212-229-0222; 174 E. 82nd St., 212-717-7772, Flex Mussels) Don Pancho's Photo Credit: Cecilia Burgos Happy hour goes to 10 p.m. on National Margarita Day, as Don Pancho's serves its mango, spicy jalapeno and "over the top" pineapple margaritas. (43 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx, 718-585-5855, Don Pancho's) Egg Shop Photo Credit: Hannah Schneider Creative The egg sandwich-loving Egg Shop will celebrate the day with a Caliente Special, which includes an El Camino burrito and spicy margarita for $19 at both its NoLIta and Williamsburg locations. (151 Elizabeth St., 646-666-0810; 138 N. 8th St., 646-787-7502, Egg Shop) By Nicholas Loffredo nicholas.loffredo@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.