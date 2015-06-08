Morgenstern’s will hurry up with your croissants for #KanyeIceCreamWeek

There’s a Kim Kardashian double scoop that might break the Internet.

Morganstern’s is ready to hurry up with your damn croissants.

That’s because they have made-to-order ice cream croissantwiches all week!

Morganstern’s is celebrating Kanye West’s 38th birthday by creating a version of his dream ice cream parlor, right on Rivington St.

First We Feast collaborated with the Lower East Side ice cream shop to create a festive menu all Kimye fans will probably want to keep up with.

Celebratory treats include:

I Am a God Ice Cream Croissantwich ($7 ): vanilla ice cream in a custom-made Arcade Bakery croissant

Scoops prove to be even larger than Kim’s engagement diamond, but kid-friendly enough for a play-date with North West.

While Kanye thinks ice cream lovers would to anything for a Klondike, we’d do pretty much anything to have the lines for this week-long menu not be out of control.

#KanyeIceCreamWeek runs through Saturday, June 12.