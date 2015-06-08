Morgenstern’s will hurry up with your croissants for #KanyeIceCreamWeek

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Morganstern’s is ready to hurry up with your damn croissants.

That’s because they have made-to-order ice cream croissantwiches all week!

Morganstern’s is celebrating Kanye West’s 38th birthday by creating a version of his dream ice cream parlor, right on Rivington St.

First We Feast collaborated with the Lower East Side ice cream shop to create a festive menu all Kimye fans will probably want to keep up with.

Celebratory treats include:

I Am a God Ice Cream Croissantwich ($7 ): vanilla ice cream in a custom-made Arcade Bakery croissant

): vanilla ice cream in a custom-made Arcade Bakery croissant Red October Raspberry (single $4.50, double $6.50) : raspberry sorbet, in honor of Yeezy’s “favorite frozen treat” and his red Air Yeezy 2 sneakers

: raspberry sorbet, in honor of Yeezy’s “favorite frozen treat” and his red Air Yeezy 2 sneakers Kim Kardashian Thirst Trap Sundae ($8.50) : two scoops of Sesame Caramel Ice Cream with Champagne Caramel Sauce and whipped cream

: two scoops of Sesame Caramel Ice Cream with Champagne Caramel Sauce and whipped cream Bowl Digger ($8.50): two scoops of chocolate ice cream with whipped cream, fudge and a cherry

two scoops of chocolate ice cream with whipped cream, fudge and a cherry All Day Vanilla Ice Cream Cake ($8 per slice): vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, vanilla frosting

Scoops prove to be even larger than Kim’s engagement diamond, but kid-friendly enough for a play-date with North West.

While Kanye thinks ice cream lovers would to anything for a Klondike, we’d do pretty much anything to have the lines for this week-long menu not be out of control.

#KanyeIceCreamWeek runs through Saturday, June 12.