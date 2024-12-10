Peck Slip Social opens in Seaport: A whiskey wonderland blending Mediterranean and Asian flavors

Two Seaport locals open Peck Slip Social in the nabe, promising to be an elevated community hub.

Peck Slip Social, a new addition to the dining scene, has opened at the South Street Seaport, offering a whiskey-forward experience for enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.

With more than 100 different whiskeys, craft cocktails priced between $15 and $17, and a menu featuring Mediterranean and Asian-inspired small plates, the bar is set to become a lively social hub in the area.

Founded by two locals, Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov, the new establishment joins the neighborhood, presenting itself as a bar that resembles an after-work social club for those seeking cocktails and conversation.

“We didn’t want to follow the typical bar formula. There’s an abundance of burgers and chicken wings in the neighborhood, and we aim to bring something different,” Kahanov told amNewYork Metro. “You can come in for a quick snack or build a meal. It’s about sharing and connecting over food and drinks.”

Davis, a school principal who still resides in the same apartment she grew up in just blocks away, and Kahanov, a cinematographer with experience on television projects like “Madam Secretary,” are both well-rooted in the Seaport. They have long toyed with the idea of opening a bar that was by locals but for everyone.

“I’m more focused on the kitchen while she handles the bar,” Kahanov said. “But conceptually, it’s absolutely a collaboration. There’s no decision made without input from both of us. We’re a female-owned business, which is important to us, and we want to give opportunities to our team, many of whom are also women.”

The “MediterAsian” cuisine was crafted collaboratively by Kahanov and Chef Taylor Miller, a Bronx native with an impressive resume of working at renowned establishments such as Perry Street and Tin Building by Jean George.

The menu showcases a blend of culinary influences derived from the duo’s heritage and experiences. Dishes such as Housemade Hummus from Kahanov’s family recipe, Lamb Lumpia with wasabi-honey mustard, and Korean Fried Schnitzel will grace the menu, which aims to be both unique and accessible. The bar plans to launch a brunch menu in the coming weeks.

The cocktail menu features playful riffs on classic drinks, each named after friends or family members—except for “Fred,” a nod to their beloved dog.

Guests can explore the extensive whiskey selection, primarily focused on bourbon and rye.

“The goal is not just about flavor profiles but the stories behind the drinks and dishes we serve,” Kahanov said.

Set in a spacious environment featuring a 24-foot bar, Peck Slip Social divides into two distinct areas: one with a small stage and communal seating. The other side has a pool table, cozy sofa seating and board games.

Music plays a vital role in the venue; Kahanov, who is also a drummer, plans to feature live performances ranging from weekly jazz nights to singer-songwriter showcases.

Peck Slip Social is located at 36 Peck Slip, in the heart of FiDi/Seaport. Open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. and weekends starting at 11 a.m. 212-217-0449, peckslipsocial.com.