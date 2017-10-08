“[Tastes Like Festbier] is an American take on a German style. This is on draft only — they don’t can it as of right now. This will really get everyone into the spirit of Oktoberfest, given the style. They’ve done an incredible job with recreating such an awesome German style. It’s one of those styles, as the weather turns, you go grab a few pints with your friends at the bar. Or it’s obviously perfect for filling a growler and going to watch a football game. It’s a really good uniting beer. And it has a mild bitterness — it’s not going to be crazy like an IPA, and not too sweet, which a lot of these styles can be. It’s just a really nice beer in this Oktoberfest style. You can definitely smell the herbally hops, but it’s not going to get that huge bitter taste afterward. It’s a nice dry finish, too.”