Fall means new seasonal brews. To that end, we tapped Cat DiPaci, founder of a new local craft beer-focused business called Beer Fridge, for her recommendations on what to drink.
“You really don’t have to go very far for some incredible craft beer,” said DiPaci, whose Lower East Side shop is located at 41 Essex St. "It’s a really wild time to be in beer. It’s like a renaissance."
DiPaci's picks, available at Beer Fridge, include:
An imperial stout by Grimm Artisanal Ales
A helles lager by Kings County Brewers Collective and Five Boroughs Brewing Co.
