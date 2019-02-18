New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries and watering holes to debut.

Mister Paradise

Upscale Hot Pockets and shooters are on the menu of this East Village bar, co-founded by veterans of the NoMad Hotel, Drexler’s and Employees Only. Cocktails include the Doctor Angel-Face, a twist on the dirty martini here made with Japanese shochu, and chasers like the Paradise Pickle-back. Line your stomach with elevated bar food, like the aforementioned Hot Pocket and a diner-style burger topped with bacon-flavored American cheese. Slated to open Tuesday, open Sun.-Wed. from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 5 p.m.-3 a.m.; 105 First Ave., misterparadisenyc.com

Lost Hours

The team behind influential cocktail bar Death & Co has a new speakeasy-esque spot in town, created in partnership with hospitality group Simple Venue. Lost Hours is accessed through a discreet lobby passageway in the Hotel 3232 in Koreatown. Once you’ve arrived, sip on one of 16 cocktails inspired by the four elements of nature (air, water, earth and fire). To eat, there’s a menu of small and shareable plates from chef Jon Yun (Nakazawa), such as uni toast and karaage (fried chicken). Now open Mon.-Sat. from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., losthoursnyc.com

Gran Tivoli

This NoLIta Italian spot has a focus on cocktails. Dine on coastal Mediterranean-Italian fare with an Australian touch (the owners are all Aussie food and beverage veterans), with menu options including squid ink risotto and fish stew potpie. Grab a drink at the 30-foot-long bar, or head downstairs to Peppi’s Cellar, the restaurant’s subterranean cocktail bar, for a libation and snacks from the Italian-Australian bar food menu. Now open Tues.-Wed. from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Sun. from 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; 406 Broome St., grantivoli.com

Russ & Daughters

The Lower East Side institution now has a presence in Brooklyn, with an appetizing shop and bakery in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Pick up some freshly made babka, bagels or smoked fish to take home or enjoy on-site in the public seating area near the hub. The opening is just the latest in the Navy Yard’s expanding food options at Building 77. Now open daily from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 141 Flushing Ave., 212-475-4880 ext. 4, russanddaughters.com

Wayan

Chef Cedric Vongerichten (who previously ran the kitchen at dad Jean-Georges’ West Village spot Perry Street) is one of the partners behind this new NoLIta restaurant. The name means “firstborn” in Balinese, and the French/Indonesian menu is inspired by the Jakarta birthplace of Vongerichten’s wife and restaurant partner, Ochi. Find dishes like avocado gado gado, nasi goreng and Balinese suckling pig on the menu, alongside cocktails made with Indonesian ingredients like black sesame. Now open Tues.-Thurs. from 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 5:30 p.m.-midnight, all-day service to come; 20 Spring St., 917-261-4388, wayan-nyc.com