New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Tsukimi

Tsukimi is on a mission to make sure you get your fill of seasonal Japanese food. This Kaiseki-inspired restaurant’s menu is created by executive chef Takanori Akiyama, also of SakaMai. Akiyama offers an 11-course menu filled with seasonal treats, a rice dish and plenty of desserts, including matcha. While dining and mingling, guests can watch Akiyama and his team prepare their dishes. Reservations are required and can be made up to 30 days in advance on Resy. The restaurant is open Wednesday-Sunday for seating at 7 p.m.; after Labor Day, seating times will be 6 and 9 p.m.; 228 E. 10th St., East Village, tsukimi.nyc

Shun Restaurant and Bar Shun

Shun restaurant and its partner in crime, Bar Shun, are now offering their Japanese-influenced French menus, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli, who learned his trade from French chef Joël Robuchon. While the restaurant will offer items like lemongrass lobster and scallops crudo, the bar will offer specialty cocktails and desserts like yin yo leaves, passion fruit vacherin and strawberry sudachi. Both bar and restaurant are open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:30-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5:30-10:30 p.m.; 610 Lexington Ave., second floor, midtown, shun-nyc.com

Patis Bakery

For a kosher treat to beat the summer heat, Patis Bakery is open and ready to help. Located in the Arthouse Hotel lobby, the bakery is a mini-version of its flagship in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Overseen by founder Moses Wendel, it offers French-inspired sweet and savory dishes, including danishes, croissants, cookies and focaccia and cheese twists. The bakery is open Sunday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2178 Broadway, Upper West Side, patis.com

City Eats NYC

The owner and operator of Eastside Poultry has taken another venture under his wing. Rotisserie chicken connoisseur Lewis Levine is now running City Eats. The restaurant is similar to its Eastside Poultry predecessor, and with the help of chef Ismael Sanchez, formerly of Citarella Gourmet Market and Garden of Eden Gourmet Market, it will include the original rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, brisket, potato latkes and much more. The restaurant is now open every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; 1026 Second Ave., midtown, cityeatsnyc.com

BLVD Bistro

Harlem favorite BLVD Bistro will reopen July 10 bigger and better than ever. The American soul food restaurant is run by husband and wife team Carlos and Markisha Swepson and will feature items such as the double-cut pork chop, jumbo shrimp and grits, and a southern dinner with fried chicken, collard greens, potato salad and a homemade biscuit. Guests can enjoy traditional seating, a wrap-around bar, or a chef’s table that features a special menu. BLVD Bistro is now open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for lunch and 5-11 p.m. for dinner, Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for brunch and 6-11 p.m. for dinner, and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for brunch; 2149 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Harlem, boulevardbistrony.com