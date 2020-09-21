New York City’s Insomnia Cookies to host ‘pajama party’ with free cookies and face masks

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A late-night cookie company with multiple New York City locations is giving out free treats on Tuesday to help celebrate some new additions to their stores.

On Sept. 22, Insomnia Cookies is hosting their second annual Pajama Party at all of their locations, including their many NYC shops. Any customer who comes into the store wearing pajamas will get a free cookie. Anyone who makes a delivery order online will also receive a free cookie.

As a part of the Pajama Party celebration, Insomnia Cookies will also be releasing two new cookies: the Galaxy Cookie and the Big and Little Dippers, which come in the classic chocolate chunk cookie as well as the new Galaxy Cookie.

The first 50 delivery orders at every store will get a free exclusive Insomnia Cookies face mask, or as they call it, mouth pajama. Mouth pajamas will also be sold in-store and online for $7 through Sept. 27 or while supplies last.

Insomnia Cookies originally born in founder Seth Berkowitz’s dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003, with its first brick and mortar store opening in Syracuse, NY in 2006. The company has since opened more than 100 locations across the country and ship their creations throughout the nation. Insomnia Cookies delivers fresh cookies daily until 3 a.m.

For more information or to order cookies, visit insomniacookies.com.