Get into the holiday spirit by imbibing some spirits.

With winter right around the corner, city bars are rolling out specialty cocktails created for the year's most festive season and decorating their halls with wreaths, sparkly reindeer and candy lollipops.

If you're seeking spiked hot chocolate, a place where it's publicly acceptable to listen to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on repeat, or just an incredibly elaborate facsimile of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, these watering holes have your needs covered.

Sleyenda at Leyenda

Leyenda co-owners Ivy Mix and Julie Reiner are transforming their Cobble Hill bar into Sleyenda this holiday season, a Latin-inflected tribute to lady pop icons who "sleigh." Joining Leyenda's year-round, pan-Latin cocktail menu are specials like a mezcal-spiked Mexican hot chocolate, a coquito (the Puerto Rican version of egg nog) and The Nutcracker, a drink that tastes like boozy pecan pie. As for the decorations, you can expect something a "little more hip-hop than ho-ho-ho," Mix said. (Nov. 28 through Dec. 25, 221 Smith St., Brooklyn, leyendabk.com) (Credit: Leyenda)

Miracle at Mace

Miracle returns to the East Village cocktail bar Mace on Nov. 24, with four new drinks for 2017: How the Gimlet Stole Christmas (gin with a pine-carraway-sage cordial); Run Run Rudolph (an iced hot chocolate with tequila, coffee liqueur and Mexican spices, pictured); You'll Shoot Your Rye Out (pumpkin-spiced rye whiskey, Budweiser-marshmallow syrup and egg); and Fa La La La La, La La La La (gin, aquavit, hazelnut liqueur, cardamom, vanilla, lemon, egg white and club soda). Cocktails are $11 each and sweetened shots of either rum or bourbon are $5. (Nov. 24 through Dec. 24, 649 E. 9th St., Manhattan, macenewyork.com) (Credit: Melissa Hom)

Cocktail Factory at LOCL

Talk about a "world of pure imagination." This recreation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory at NYLO Hotel's LOCL Bar on the Upper West Side will feature giant lollipops, candy-cane handrails, mushroom seats, a candy store and a "champagne bubble room." The bar itself will transform into a "Cocktail Factory," decorated with tubes of streaming colored liquid, beakers and dry ice. On the cocktail list engineered for adults who crave sugar are drinks like the Violette, You're Turning Violette (a tequila, pineapple and Creme de Violette blend that will stain your mouth blue), and the Snozzberries Taste Like Snozzberies (a gin-infused tribute to Roald Dahl's imaginary fruit, pictured). If you're lucky, you could win one of five golden tickets distributed every night, guaranteeing two free drinks. One dollar from every cocktail purchased at the Cocktail Factory goes to the Save the Children, a children's rights nonprofit. (Dec. 1 through the end of February 78 Broadway, Manhattan, nylohotels.com/nyc) (Credit: Gabi Porter)

Blue Point Brewing

The Patchogue-based brewery known best for its toasted lager is setting up shop on the Lower East Side for a few days in December. Blue Point's pop-up bar promises beer tastings, live music, giveaways, a mobile oyster shucker and an "underwater lounge" as the "perfect escape from holiday stress," according to a spokeswoman. (Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 156 Orchard St., Manhattan, bluepointbrewing.com) (Credit: Johnny Milano)