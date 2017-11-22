Get into the holiday spirit by imbibing some spirits.

With winter right around the corner, city bars are rolling out specialty cocktails created for the year's most festive season and decorating their halls with wreaths, sparkly reindeer and candy lollipops.

If you're seeking spiked hot chocolate, a place where it's publicly acceptable to listen to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on repeat, or just an incredibly elaborate facsimile of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, these watering holes have your needs covered.