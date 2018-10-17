LATEST PAPER
New York City Marathon food specials for carb-loading runners

Whether you're training or celebrating your finish, these restaurants and bars have specials for the big race.

Time to load up on carbs, runners. As

Time to load up on carbs, runners. As you train for the New York City Marathon, check out Carmine's, which is offering unlimited pasta on Oct. 17. Photo Credit: Carmine's

The New York City Marathon is back on Nov. 4, and there are some tasty perks.

As you train for the 26.2-mile race, you may need to load up on carbohydrates prior to the big day — on the cheap. It's easy to find food that'll give you the carbs you need, but not when you're trying to save money.

Whether you're training, want to carb-load just before the race or celebrate afterward, we have a list of some specials to take advantage of.

Pasta specials at Ribalta

Oct. 17-25

While it's for National and World Pasta Day, the Neapolitan eatery in Greenwich Village will offer traditional dishes — bucatini amatriciana, rigatoni carbonara and penne prosciutto, piselli and panna — for $17. Pasta dishes at the restaurant are usually priced between $19 and $24. (48 E. 12th St., 212-777-7781)

Carmine's

Oct. 17

Get unlimited pasta — penne, rigatoni and spaghetti — for $25, from 2 to 4 p.m. only. (2450 Broadway, 929-202-8560)

Marathon Eve Dinner

Nov. 3, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Chefs from Tavern on the Green will serve up a big dinner for runners buffet-style. There will be a live pre-race broadcast and music.

Boulton & Watt

Nov. 4

Medal-wearing runners get one free cast iron chocolate chip cookie. (5 Avenue A, 646-490-6004)

Park Avenue Tavern

Nov. 4

Runnners get one free drink. (99 Park Ave., 212-867-4484)

Parker & Quinn

Nov. 4

Line crossers will get one free beer, wine or mixed drinks. (64 W. 39th St., 212-729-0277)

Check back for more deals.

