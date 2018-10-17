The New York City Marathon is back on Nov. 4, and there are some tasty perks.

As you train for the 26.2-mile race, you may need to load up on carbohydrates prior to the big day — on the cheap. It's easy to find food that'll give you the carbs you need, but not when you're trying to save money.

Whether you're training, want to carb-load just before the race or celebrate afterward, we have a list of some specials to take advantage of.

Pasta specials at Ribalta

Oct. 17-25

While it's for National and World Pasta Day, the Neapolitan eatery in Greenwich Village will offer traditional dishes — bucatini amatriciana, rigatoni carbonara and penne prosciutto, piselli and panna — for $17. Pasta dishes at the restaurant are usually priced between $19 and $24. (48 E. 12th St., 212-777-7781)

Carmine's

Oct. 17

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Get unlimited pasta — penne, rigatoni and spaghetti — for $25, from 2 to 4 p.m. only. (2450 Broadway, 929-202-8560)

Marathon Eve Dinner

Nov. 3, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Chefs from Tavern on the Green will serve up a big dinner for runners buffet-style. There will be a live pre-race broadcast and music.

Boulton & Watt

Nov. 4

Medal-wearing runners get one free cast iron chocolate chip cookie. (5 Avenue A, 646-490-6004)

Park Avenue Tavern

Nov. 4

Runnners get one free drink. (99 Park Ave., 212-867-4484)

Parker & Quinn

Nov. 4

Line crossers will get one free beer, wine or mixed drinks. (64 W. 39th St., 212-729-0277)

Check back for more deals.