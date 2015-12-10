Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown set to get ‘upscale food court’ in 2016

Currently, the best option at the bus terminal is, arguably, Auntie Anne’s.

Could “upscale” dining really be coming to one of the city’s most dreaded destinations?

The midtown Manhattan Port Authority Bus Terminal is slated to get a little less terrible come 2016, with the arrival of a high-end food court.

The Port Authority Board of Directors announced Thursday they have authorized a lease to create a posh new food court inside the bus terminal.

The decade-long lease with OHM Concession Group, which currently operates dining facailities in airports including Boston Logan International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, St. Louis International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport, will allow 5,943-square-feet of retail space to be converted into an “upscale food court,” according to a news release.

Jamba Juice, which currently leases space at the bus terminal, will move to make way for the upscale food court and Deli Plus’ lease will be terminated on Jan. 31, 2016.

“This partnership marks a new milestone in our commitment to create a brighter experience and welcoming atmosphere for travelers who visit the Port Authority Bus Terminal – and to create a substantial increase in retail revenue for the public’s benefit,” said Port Authority Chairman John Degnan in a statement.

OHM’s lease officially begins on Feb. 1, 2016. Wi-Fi is also scheduled to be installed at the bus terminal in the coming year. Other plans to improve Port Authority include adding more public restrooms and efforts to “improve the appearance” of current establishments and “enhance their customer services.”

Just a few blocks east, Grand Central Terminal boasts 35 dining options, including a Magnolia Bakery and a gourmet food market, along with a full-service Apple Store.

Currently, the best option at the bus terminal is, arguably, Auntie Anne’s.

With high-end food halls from Gotham West Market to City Kitchen trending throughout the city, the Port Authority may be planning its new food court at just the right moment.