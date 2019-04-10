Passover is right around the corner and with it comes a lot of family, a lot of Manischewitz and even more matzah.

If you are one of the many New Yorkers who is constantly caught in the hustle and bustle of life in the Big (Kosher) Apple, then there is a good chance finding the time to thoroughly prepare and cook for Passover Seder is a little intimidating. Luckily, there are plenty of Kosher restaurants ready to provide Passover meals you and your loved ones won't soon forget.

Boulud Sud It’s hard to feel like you’re not in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea when eating this Passover meal. The three-course prix-fixe is $95 per person and includes Moroccan spring carrot salad, slow baked Atlantic cod, coconut macaroon Gâteau, and more. (20 W. 64th St., 212-595-1313, www.bouludsud.com)

Green Fig Israeli Chef Yuval Litmanovich is bringing the Holy Land to the Seder table April 19 and 20 with a three-course menu. The prix-fixe deal is $49 per person and comes with choices of chopped liver, chicken and matzo ball soup, short ribs, branzino, matzo layered cake and banana-matzo pudding. (570 10th Ave., 646-449-7790, www.onfournyc.com)

Bar Boulud Unlike its sister restaurant Boulud Sud, this bar is providing a simpler Passover Seder menu. The meal is $75 per person and includes matzo ball soup, potato latkes, braised brisket and manjari chocolate mousse. (1900 Broadway, 212-595-0303, www.barboulud.com)

Oceana Passover is a two-day, four-course affair for Oceana. For $95, guests can enjoy this Passover dinner April 19 and 20, which includes matzo ball soup, seared yellowfin tuna, arctic char, hanger steak, braised chicken, flourless chocolate cake and more. For an additional $50, guests can also get wine pairings throughout the dinner. (120 W. 49th St., 212-759-5941, www.oceanarestaurant.com)

Pastrami Queen Bringing this catered menu to the Seder will certainly make anyone the queen of the table for the night. Pastrami Queen is offering a fully catered meal — prepared in a Kosher kitchen — for four people for $160, which includes gefilte fish, matzo ball soup, chicken or brisket with gravy, potato kugel, carrot tzimmes and flourless chocolate cake. The meal can also be ordered a la carte and be delivered. (233 W. 49th St., 646-490-8200, www.pastramiqueen.com)