Shake Shack, Al Roker team up to create burger

NBC’s most famous weatherman has a dream burger, and this is it.

Shake Shack announced yet another delicious creation, and this time it’s brought to you by NBC’s most famous weatherman.

Al Roker and TODAY worked with the chain to debut the Roker burger, a Southern barbecue-style, all-beef burger topped with pulled pork, American cheese, red-eye mayo and pickles.

The BBQ burger will do a little more than fill stomachs. Shake Shack will donate $1 from each Roker Burger purchased to No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end childhood hunger in America.

“Creating a burger with folks at Shake Shack is exciting,” Roker said in a news release. “Creating a burger that helps childhood hunger is inspiring.”

The Roker Burger is available through Friday for $7.49 at all New York locations except Citi Field and Kennedy Airport.