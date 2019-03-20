A night of gourmet food is one small step in satisfying appetites and one giant leap in ending childhood hunger.

To help others do their part in ending the hunger struggle of children nationwide, the organization No Kid Hungry is partnering with some of New York City’s most popular chefs, including Dirty Candy owner Amanda Cohen and Vic’s Hillary Sterling, and mixologists to host NYC’s Taste of the Nation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 17 at the Brooklyn Expo Center. Participating restaurants include Baar Baar, The Clocktower, Georgetown Cupcakes, Pizza Moto, Union Square Café and more.

The annual event is part of a national series that highlights the need of 13 million children in the U.S. who live in homes that don’t have a regular supply of food.

All proceeds from the event will go to the No Kid Hungry Campaign, which helps schools throughout the U.S. provide free breakfasts, after-school meals and summer meals to students. They also help schools and educators incorporate more food skills and nutrition lessons into their curriculum to help students and families learn how to make healthier choices that are cost-effective.

During the event, guests will be able to try dozens of foods, listen to music and raise money for the campaign.

Cohen said that she is proud to be able to work with the organization to shed light on the issue. “Ending childhood hunger is a dream that I can see coming true,” said Cohen. “No child should ever go to school hungry.”

General admission is $125 and includes unlimited food and drinks while VIP tickets are $175 and include an hour-early admission and VIP areas. Other ticket packages range from $600 to $20,000 and include special deals for groups and businesses.

More information on Taste of the Nation is available at NoKidHungry.org.