Taste Talks 2016: Williamsburg food festival lineup announced

Hungry? Taste Talks Brooklyn announced the lineup for its fourth annual food festival on Wednesday.

This year’s tasty theme: Southern soul food.

What better way to celebrate Southern cuisine than by filling up on seafood, spicy meats and fresh veggies, prepared by the city’s top chefs? When the festival, curated by Sean Brock, comes to Williamsburg Sept. 9-11, your taste buds might be fooled into thinking you’re in Louisiana.

Festival tickets range from $99 for a general conference pass to $495 for a VIP kitchen pass. Entry to individual events can also be purchased at Brooklyn.tastetalks.com/tickets.

Here’s the lineup:

Friday

Low Country Boil: Join Sean Brock for an opening party where foodies will fill up on family style eats. (Esh; 98 N. 6th Street; 8-10 p.m.)

Saturday

Chicken & Waffles Brunch: Brooklyn’s own Pies ‘n’ Thighs opens the festival with a chicken and waffles buffet and custom cocktail bar. (Kinfolk 94; 10-11 a.m.)

Taste Talks Conference: Get the scoop on what’s to come in the food world, like innovative new sweetener options. Three top chefs, including “Top Chef’s” Ron Duprat, will present a Kellogg’s Cereal Bar that’ll stay open throughout the day. (Wythe Hotel Courtyard; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Mother of Pearl Dinner: Dive into a multicourse dinner prepared by David Santos of Louro, Matt Jennings of Townsman and Lisa Giffen of Sauvage. The meal includes cured duck, sweet pork, Chrysanthemum sausage and lamb roast. (Biba Williamsburg; 6-8:30 p.m.; $95)

Sunday

All-Star BBQ: Matthew Hyland of Emily Pizza and Billy Durney of Hometown BBQ will serve grilled pizza with pulled pork, creamy ramp slaw, pickles and crispy onions. Jean-Paul Bourgeois of Blue Smoke will serve Alabama white wings. Other chefs will also grill burgers, fried chicken and more. (East River State Park; noon-5 p.m.; $49)

Closing night chef party: Dig into more eats with other foodies and chefs. (Location to be determined; 6-8 p.m.)