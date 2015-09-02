Mindy Kaling and Umami Burger create The Mindy Burger

Is everyone hanging out and eating Umami Burger without you? Probably.

This may be the greatest Mindy project yet!

In advance of the Hulu debut of “The Mindy Project” Season 4 and the release of her second memoir “Why Not Me?”, both on Tuesday, Sept. 15, Mindy Kaling has teamed up with Umami Burger to create her own dream cheeseburger sandwich.

Available on New York and national menus for $13 this week, The Mindy Burger features a beef patty topped with pickled jalapeño, fried onion strings and house-made Sriracha Aioli on an Umami signature buns.

“I love Umami and I was so honored to be able to create my own burger,” Kaling said in a press release. “Spicy and cheesy, it reflects my own personality.”

$1 from the sale of each Mindy Burger will be donated to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the charity of Kaling’s choice.

Umami Burger has restaurants at 432 Sixth Ave., 225 Liberty St. and 158 N. 4th St. in Williamsburg.