Drink up NYC’s reborn tiki scene

NYC’s tiki bar scene is back from the dead.
The fruity cocktail has had its ups and downs here — from the opening and then shuttering of Lani Kai, PKNY and Hurricane Club a couple of years ago to Trader Vic’s a decade before that to, way before them all, the Lexington Hotel’s famed Hawaiian Room and Times Squares’ Hawaii Kai. But it’s now on the upswing yet again, with new bars that celebrate the tiki in all its sweet glory.
Tiki Tabu
Jon Neidich and mixologist Jim Kearns are behind this tropical pop-up, serving drinks in tiki mugs and scorpion fish bowls on Sixty LES’s seventh floor now through the end of September. Cool off with a classic rum punch or the strong, sweet Samoan Typhoon ($15). 190 Allen St., sixtyhotels.com/les
Mother of Pearl
Ravi DeRossi opened this Polynesian bar and restaurant last month in an attempt to bolster the city’s tiki scene. Find takes on traditional tiki drinks ($15-$18) from Jane Danger (Death & Co., The NoMad Bar, PDT) plus Polynesian fare.
95 Ave. A, 212-614-6818
El Cortez
This new bi-level Mexican spot from the team behind Bushwick’s The Commodore has a playful tiki-leaning cocktail menu ($8-$11). So you can drink a Zombie or Rum Punch while noshing on chips and guac tacos.
17 Ingraham St., Bushwick, 347-599-2976
Slowly Shirley
Another Neidich- Kearns joint, this bar opened beneath The Happiest Hour in May with a menu of tiki-inspired cocktails, from the Scorpion Bowl-esque Tahitian Coffee for Two ($35) to the orchid-garnished Cleopatra ($16).
121 W. 10th St., 212-243-2837
Where to further find tiki drinks
These bars and restaurants have also been destinations for the tropical drinks:
Zombie Hut
A super kitschy bar with super strong cocktails.
273 Smith St., 718-875-3433
Otto’s Shrunken Head
This famed tiki bar and rock ‘n’ roll joint opened in 2002.
538 E. 14th St., 212-228-2240
The Rusty Knot
The west side dive is known for frozen drinks.
425 West St., 212-645-5668
Clover Club
Head here on Sunday nights for Ryan Lilola’s special tiki menu.
210 Smith St., Cobble Hill, 718-855-7939
The Woods
Find tiki drinks at its outdoor bar.
48 S. Fourth St., Williamsburg, thewoodsbk.com
Fort Defiance
Celebrate the tiki Thursday nights with its Sunken Harbor Club.
365 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, 347-453-6672
Reunion Surf Bar
This surfing-themed bar has a menu of tropical classics.
357 W. 44th St., 212-582-3200
King Yum
The New York-style Cantonese eatery serves Polynesian drinks at its tiki bar.
181-08 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, 718-380-1918