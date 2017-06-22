Trader Joe’s opens City Point outpost this week

The roughly 15,000-square-foot store will be Trader Joe’s eighth in the city.

Trader Joe’s store at the City Point retail complex in Downtown Brooklyn opens Friday morning. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The DeKalb Market Hall wasn’t lonely for long.

A week after the long-awaited food hall opened for business in the basement of Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point complex, Trader Joe’s is unveiling its neighboring store at 9 a.m. Friday.

The popular grocery chain’s second Brooklyn outpost is slated to “drop anchor” with a grand opening celebration, the company said in an online statement Thursday. Festivities will kick off with a lei-cutting ceremony to welcome early customers and continue throughout the day with food demonstrations and giveaways.

The roughly 15,000-square-foot store will be Trader Joe’s ninth in New York City, joining one in Cobble Hill, one in Rego Park, Queens and six scattered through Manhattan.

News of Friday’s opening was first reported by DNAinfo.

Trader Joe’s newest emporium is located in the bottom level inside City Point, next to the 26,000-square-foot DeKalb Market Hall. Hand-painted murals decorating the space depict such borough landmarks as the Brooklyn Bridge.

Originally slated for the fall of 2016, the shop’s opening was postponed several months due to construction delays at City Point, which also houses hundreds of apartments, a Target, a Century 21 department store and the dine-in movie theater Alamo Drafthouse.