Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Fairway are about to be hit with another competitor. Wegmans Food Markets will open a Brooklyn location this fall with a promise of 500 new jobs, according to a press statement.

The store announced Wednesday morning that the Brooklyn location — and New York City’s first — will open at 7 a.m. Oct. 27 on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row Development of the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The store wants to hire 350 part-time and 150 full-time employees. Online job postings currently include cook, entry-level management chef, entry-level management, full-time overnight opportunities, part-time bakers, full-time customer service and more. Starting salaries will be based on the responsibilities of the position and the experience and knowledge of the employee, according to a Wegmans spokesperson, who also said that the majority of jobs will go to locals, but did not provide a specific number.

“The Brooklyn community has been eagerly awaiting the opening date for this story,” said Todd Ferrera, vice president and district manager in a press release. “We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

The press release also stated that Wegmans offers health care benefits and a 401K plan with a company match of 50 cents on every dollar up to 6 percent of pay. It also has an employee scholarship program that provides up to $1,500 per year for four years at an accredited college for part-time employees and up to $2,200 per year for four years for full-time employees.

“Here at Wegmans, you drive your own development and the opportunities are truly what you make of them,” said Brooklyn store manager Kevin Cuff, who has worked at Wegmans for 21 years.

Wegmans Brooklyn will be 74,000 square feet and will house an in-store café with approximately 100 seats for shoppers to enjoy meals. The second-floor mezzanine where the café will be located will also have a bar with food, wine, beer and spirits. The grocery store will also feature more than 60,000 products, including 4,000 organic products, fresh seafood cut daily, produce and 300 cheese varieties.

Those interested in applying can do so online or by calling 347-652-2424.