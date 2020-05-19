DOE reports no new coronavirus related deaths among staffers this week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Department of Education reported no new novel coronavirus related deaths this week among staffers for this week – a first since the agency began releasing weekly data on deaths six weeks ago.

Today, I am grateful to share there were no reported COVID-related deaths of DOE employees between May 9-15,” wrote DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot in an email on Monday. “Our schools and offices have still experienced a tremendous loss of 74 employees during this pandemic, in addition to school safety agents and nurses who are such integral parts of our communities.”

Barbot added that the agency would continue to provide support through grief and crisis counseling for those impacted by the deaths. The department first began releasing data on coronavirus deaths among employees in mid-March after teachers, parents, lawmakers, and union leaders called for more transparency from the agency responsible for 1.1 million students.

Those that have died include 30 teachers, 28 paraprofessionals, two food service staffers, two administrators, two facilities staff, two guidance counselors, a parent coordinator, four central office employees, and a school computer technology specialist.

Out of the school-based staff that has passed away, 24 worked in Brooklyn, 19 in the Bronx, 14 in Queens, nine in Manhattan, and four in Staten Island.