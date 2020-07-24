Interim New York State Education Department commissioner to step down from position next month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Shannon Tahoe, the interim commissioner for the state’s education department, is resigning and will officially step down from her position on Aug. 13.

A statement from Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and Vice Chancellor Andrew Brown released Friday morning confirmed the news first reported by Politico yesterday. State education officials did not provide a reason for Tahoe’s departure eight months after stepping into the state’s highest education position.

“The Board and I thank Interim Commissioner Tahoe for her leadership during this unprecedented time. When Ms. Tahoe took over the position, no one could have imagined that a global pandemic was on the horizon, ” wrote Rosa and Brown. “Ms. Tahoe capably led the Department through one of its most challenging times and proved herself as a dedicated and personable leader.”

Tahoe is the third commissioner to step down from the post over the last year and leaves during one of the most challenging times in New York state education history after schools shifted to remote learning in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tahoe took over the post after interim commissioner Beth Berlin left the position on Nov. 15 of last year two months after she stepped in for departing acting commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

Before her time as commissioner, Tahoe worked for over 13 years at the department serving on the Board of Regents and as legal counsel. The Board is currently searching for a permanent commissioner and hopes to fill the position for Tahoe’s departure next month.