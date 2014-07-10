2014 Emmy nominations: ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and more

“Orphan Black’s” Tatiana Maslany is shut out.

The 2014 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, with “Game of Thrones” cleaning up with 19 nominations and “Orange Is the New Black” dominating the comedy category. Here is list of the major nominations:

Outstanding Drama

“House of Cards”

“Breaking Bad”

“True Detective”

“Mad Men”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

Lead Actor in Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Lizzy Caplan, “Masters of Sex”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Comedy

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Modern Family”

“Louie”

“Veep”

“Silicon Valley”

“The Big Bang Theory”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie CK, “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Ricky Gervais, “Derek”

William H. Macy “Shameless”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike and Molly”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Adam Driver, “Girls”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Fred Armisen, “Portlandia”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Kate Mulgrew, “Orange Is the New Black”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Outstanding Miniseries

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Bonnie & Clyde”

“Fargo”

“Luther”

“Treme”

“The White Queen”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”

Idirs Elba, “Luther”

Martin Freeman, “Fargo”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”

Minnie Driver, “Return to Zero”

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Kristen Wiig, “The Spoils of Babylon”

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

“Amazing Race”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Colbert Report”

The Daily Show”

Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”