‘A Very Murray Christmas’ trailer drops and stars Bill, George Clooney & friends

The trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Netflix movie “A Very Murray Christmas” just dropped, and we’re excited.

The cast features some hot stars, led by Bill Murray of course, and the movie just looks like good old-fashioned family fun. (Though the George Clooney is a God jokes – you know the type – feel a little dated.)

Taking place on Christmas at the Carlyle Hotel, this movie is NYC to the core. The story line? Murray is doing a variety show and doubting himself!

And Miley Cyrus is in it, too. Is she becoming cool and not just a cultural icon to dissect?