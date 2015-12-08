ABC sweeps NAACP Image Award nominations with ‘Scandal,’ ‘black-ish’ and more

Other shows up for awards include Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” and Fox’s “Empire.”

ABC led the TV networks with 23 nominations for the NAACP Image awards, announced Tuesday.

The network dominated with shows such as “Scandal,” “black-ish,” and “How to Get Away with Murder” taking spots across multiple categories. Uzo Aduba, Kerry Washington and Viola Davis are the acting among nominees, as is Dwayne Johnson and Don Cheadle.

Other shows up for awards include Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” “Empire,” and Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele.”

“Straight Outta Compton,” “Creed” and “Chi-raq” were among films nominated.

Misty Copeland, Pharrell Williams, Shonda Rhimes, and Viola Davis will all vie for the Entertainer of the Year award, along with Michael B. Jordan. Anthony Anderson will host the awards ceremony, which will take place Feb 5.