Alec Baldwin to replace Robert Osborne as host of TCM’s ‘The Essentials’

Alec Baldwin has been chosen to succeed the late Robert Osborne as host of TCM’s “The Essentials” beginning next month.

Baldwin was the co-host of the show from 2009 to 2011 with Osborne, who died in March at the age of 84. The 59-year-old actor will be joined by a who’s who of celebrity guests as they screen and discuss classic films.

David Letterman will join Baldwin for his first show May 6, which will screen “The Bad and the Beautiful.” His “30 Rock” co-star, Tina Fey, will join for the June 24 airing of “Rear Window,” and “The Exorcist” director William Friedkin will co-host the show on Aug. 12 for an airing of “The Quiet Man.”