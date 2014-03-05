Alexa Ray Joel gets gig at Cafe Carlyle

Billy who?

While her “Piano Man” pops does his thing at Madison Square Garden, Alexa Ray Joel is taking on a residency of her own, uptown at the Cafe Carlyle.

The lounge, located inside the Hotel Carlyle at 35 E. 76th Street, announced Tuesday that Alexa Ray will perform there from April 1-12. Billy, meanwhile, plans to take over MSG once a month as long as the sold out crowds keep piling in.

This isn’t the first residency for Alexa Ray, who occupied the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel in 2011. The singer, songwriter and pianist has a six-song EP, though her most popular song on iTunes is a cover of her dad’s hit, “Just the Way You Are.”

The performances will take place Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:45 p.m., and tickets are $30 for bar seating, $50 for general seating and $100 for premium seating Tuesdays to Thurdays, and $40, $60 and $110 on Fridays and Saturdays. There is no show on April 2.

Reservations can be made by calling The Carlyle at 212-744-1600.