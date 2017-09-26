Amazon’s multiyear deal with ‘Gilmore Girls’ creators and what that means for ‘Mrs. Maisel’

Amazon Prime is probably going to see an influx in “Gilmore Girls”-loving subscribers thanks to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, currently working on the Amazon pilot “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” signed onto a multiyear deal with Amazon Monday, meaning there will be plenty more projects from the duo coming soon.

Amazon declined to comment on details on what exactly those projects (TV series, please) will be. But, looking at the slew of shows that the writers/producers have worked on in the past — “Who’s the Boss?” “Roseanne,” “Family Guy,” “A Year in the Life” — will leave you feeling rather impatient.

For now, we’ll delve into what the new deal means for the NYC-set “Mrs. Maisel,” a new comedy set in 1958 that follows a mom, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, who ditches the Upper East Side to pursue her dream of being a stand-up comedian. From what we can tell so far, the leading character, played by Rachel Bresnahan, is far more driven than Sherman-Palladino’s Lorelai Gilmore. Maisel may, however, remind you of someone else.

One of the show’s writers, comedian Jen Kirkman, told amNewYork the series was “loosely based on the concept of Joan Rivers’ career, but it’s not about Joan.”

“Mrs. Maisel” was one of five pilots released by Amazon in March, and has now been picked up by the streaming service after racking in a 93 percent approval rating.

“We’re excited about the next two seasons of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ with them and, with this deal, we can’t wait to do a lot more together,” Joe Lewis, the head of comedy, drama and Virtual Reality for Amazon, said in a statement.

The show also stars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle. It began filming in the city last spring and was spotted using Washington Square Park as its backdrop throughout the summer.

The crew even temporarily shut down the area of the park in front of the marble arch to recreate “one of the most iconic moments in WSP history: closing traffic through the park in 1958,” according to the Washington Square Park Conservancy. Photos from the set showed a red Buggy with a sign taped to its hood that read, “Last Car Through Washington Square.”

The first season of “Mrs. Maisel” is expected to hit Amazon in December, but you can stream the pilot episode now.