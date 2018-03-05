Actress Amber Tamblyn says driver nearly struck her baby’s stroller in Brooklyn

“I’m relieved to know that you and your daughter are OK,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams tweeted.

Amber Tamblyn is looking for information regarding a driver who she said nearly struck her baby’s stroller while she was walking in Prospect Heights Sunday.

The 34-year-old actress tweeted about the incident at 2:24 p.m. which she said took place at the corner of Washington and Atlantic avenues.

“If anyone . . . saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me,” she said.

The baby, Marlow Alice Cross, is one year old and Tamblyn’s child with comedian David Cross.

If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 4, 2018 Thank you everyone for your kind words of support today. We are fine. But this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know. Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest. I hope this guy is caught. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2018

The NYPD said no criminal report about the incident was filed as of 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Tamblyn’s tweet garnered several responses from concerned fans and Brooklynites.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams also urged New Yorkers to report any information they might know about the driver to the police.

“I’m relieved to know that you and your daughter are OK. Your story exemplifies why I fight every day for a true #VisionZero,” he tweeted to Tamblyn.