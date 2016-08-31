AMC Theaters switching to all reserved seating in Manhattan

The change is sooner than you think.

Manhattan moviegoers now have another reason to get to their shows on time, especially if they don’t want to be stuck in the front row.

AMC Theaters announced Wednesday that almost all of its locations in the borough will switched to reserve seating. Starting Friday, customers will have to chose their exact seats either online or at the box office, depending on availability.

Manhattan is the best place to test the ticketing practice, John McDonald, the chain’s executive vice president, said in a news release, adding that customers would encounter a more efficient experience.

The theaters instituting reserve seating are: AMC 84th St. 6, AMC Village 7, AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13, AMC Empire 25, AMC Loews 34th Street 14, AMC Loews 19th St. East 6, AMC Loews Orpheum 7, and AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9. The AMC Kips Bay 15 will institute the policy after the conclusion of ongoing renovation work, according to the company.