Andrew Dice Clay in talks to join ‘A Star is Born,’ report says

This “A Star is Born” remake just keeps getting better.

This “A Star is Born” remake just keeps getting better. And more NYC-centric.

Lady Gaga’s already set to play the lead, alongside Bradley Cooper as her love interest. On Thursday, Deadline reported that The Diceman himself, Andrew Dice Clay, is in negotiations to join the cast.

Another Brooklynite, Barbra Streisand, made the Esther Hoffman role famous in the 1976 version of the film, which co-starred Kris Krisofferson.

The controversial comedian, who recently appeared in HBO’s “Vinyl,” is currently working on the second season of his Showtime show “Dice,” Deadline also reported.

“A Star is Born,” which is being directed by Cooper, is slated for a September 2018 release. The original version of the movie was released in 1937; Cooper’s will be the fourth incarnation.

Per Deadline, Dice Clay would play Gaga’s father.