Andrew Lloyd Webber says Nicole Scherzinger bailed on ‘Cats’

Last week, the cast for the Broadway revival of “Cats” was announced, except for the diva role of Grizabella. In an interview with Economist Radio, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed that Nicole Scherzinger (formerly of the Pussycat Dolls, who played Grizabella when the revival premiered in London) was supposed to come to Broadway but dropped out at the last minute. “I’m furious because…I went out on a limb to get her for the London Palladium here, and it makes me look like an absolute [expletive] with them all,” Lloyd Webber said.

Sutton Foster will be ‘Sweet Charity’

Sutton Foster will lead an off-Broadway revival of the dark-tinged 1960s musical comedy “Sweet Charity.” It will be produced by the New Group at the Pershing Square Signature Center in the fall. Leigh Silverman (“Violet”) will direct. “Sweet Charity” was revived on Broadway in 2005 with Christina Applegate.

David Hyde Pierce joining Midler for ‘Dolly!’

David Hyde Pierce will join Bette Midler in next season’s Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” Pierce will play Horace Vandergelder, the “well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire” who is targeted by matchmaker Dolly Levi to be her new beau. It will play the Shubert Theatre, which is currently home to “Matilda.”

Estefan could enter ‘On Your Feet!’ cast at some point

Gloria Estefan has not entirely shut the door on the possibility of joining the cast of her bio musical “On Your Feet!“ In an interview with “40 Second Street,” when pressed as to whether she would consider replacing Andrea Burns (who plays Estefan’s mother), Estefan expressed concern about being able to handle the dancing. “I don’t think my leg goes that high,” she said. However, book writer Alexander Dinelaris added that two years earlier, Estefan had “nervously promised” him that she would play the role at some point.

Jaime Camil to enter ‘Chicago’ as Billy Flynn

Mexican actor Jaime Camil, who plays Rogelio de la Vega on the TV show “Jane the Virgin,” will take on the role of hotshot lawyer Billy Flynn in “Chicago” for five weeks beginning on May 31. He previously appeared on Broadway in “Latinologues.” The long-running Broadway revival of “Chicago” will reach its 20-year anniversary in the fall.

August Wilson’s ‘Jitney’ to play Broadway

“Jitney,” the only drama from the late August Wilson’s American Century Cycle that has yet to receive a Broadway production, will be produced this winter by Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson will direct. “Jitney” is set in a gypsy cab station in 1970s Pittsburgh.

Spotted …

Glenn Close at “The Judas Kiss” … Robert Downey Jr. at “Hamilton” … Ben Stiller at “American Psycho.”