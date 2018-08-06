Andy Warhol, illustrator, filmmaker and a leader of the pop art movement, was born on Aug. 6, 1928, as Andrew Warhola. (He later dropped the final a). Though originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Warhol moved to New York City in 1949 after finishing his degree at the Carnegie Institute of Technology, now, Carnegie Mellon University.

With 2018 marking what would have been Warhol's 90th birthday, the Whitney Museum of Art is celebrating with a four-month exhibition dedicated to the artist, kicking off this November. Tickets for "Andy Warhol-From A to B and Back Again," $25 each, are now on sale.

In his 1975 book, “The Philosophy of Andy Warhol,” the artist discussed his initial encounter with NYC.

“When I was eighteen a friend stuffed me into a Kroger’s shopping bag and took me to New York. I still wanted to be close to people. I kept living with roommates thinking we could become good friends and share problems, but I’d always find out that they were just interested in another person sharing the rent. At one point, I lived with 17 different people in a basement apartment on 103rd Street and Manhattan Avenue, and not one person out of the 17 ever shared a real problem with me,” Warhol wrote.

From the Chelsea Hotel to his Factories, Serendipity 3 and Max’s Kansas City, he made New York City his home. Here are some of the places where Warhol made his mark, before he died on Feb. 22, 1987.

Serendipity 3 Before rising to fame, Warhol frequented the Serendipity 3 shop. According to its site, "Andy Warhol declared it his favorite sweet shop, and paid his chits in drawings." One of the shop's representatives, Joann Lee, said that Warhol was one of the shop's first customers and "practically lived on Lemon Ice Box Pie." The shop is known for its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and its Guinness World Record-holding Golden Opulence Sundae, billed at $1,000. In a 2012 interview with Jetset Times, Serendipity 3 owner Stephen Bruce said that he gave Warhol wall space in the shop for his drawings. "I said to him, 'The walls in here are bare. How would you like this place to be your first gallery in New York?' Suddenly, Vogue editors began to buy Andy's drawings. It was so successful, he started to do shoes," Bruce said. In the photo: Warhol outside of Serendipity 3, and store owner Stephen Bruce in the shop.

Warhol's 87th Street firehouse Warhol's first New York City studio was in an aging, vacant, two-story firehouse at 159 E. 87th St., which, according to a 1987 article in New York Magazine, he rented for $100 a year in 1962.

The Factory Warhol was known for his studio, The Factory, which operated in several locations over the artist's career. The first location was located on the fifth floor of 231 E. 47th St., in midtown. Warhol noted in his 1975 book "The Philosophy of Andy Warhol" that even early on in his career celebrities like writer Jack Kerouac, poet Alan Ginsberg, actresses Jane Fonda and Judy Garland and the Rolling Stones began to come by The Factory "to peek at the on-going party." The studio served as both his home and studio for a time. "My apartment was on top of Shirley's Pin-Up Bar, where Mabel Mercer would come to slum and sing 'You're So Adorable,'" he wrote. "The building was a five-floor walk-up and originally I'd had the apartment on the fifth floor. Then, when the second floor became available, I took that too, so now I had two floors, but not two consecutive ones. After I got my TV, though, I stayed more and more in the TV floor." "The location was great. . . . The Pope rode by on 47th Street once on his way to St. Patrick's. Khrushchev went by once, too. It was a good, wide street," Warhol wrote. In 1968, Warhol moved his studio to the sixth floor of the Decker Building at 33 Union Square West, where it remained until 1973. It was at this location that he was shot on June 3, 1968 by Valerie Solanas, who, according to a New York Daily News article from the time, told the arresting officer, "The police are looking for me. I am a flower child. He had too much control over my life," as she handed him the gun used in the shooting. After 1973, the studio moved to 860 Broadway. From 1984 until his death, The Factory resided in a townhouse at 22 E. 33rd St. According to a 1992 article in New York magazine, Warhol's name was signed to his finished works by employees, who then packed the paintings up to move them to storage. In this photo: Warhol during an interview in his 33 Union Square West Factory on May 16, 1969; and, a current view of the building's exterior.

Living with mother, Julia Warhola Julia Warhola lived with her son for nearly two decades. In 1957, the two collaborated on an illustrated book, "Holy Cats." Warhol made a 66-minute film, "Mrs. Warhol," in 1966 in her basement apartment, featuring his mother as the lead actress. In this photo: Warhola is comforted leaving Columbus Hospital in Manhattan on June 3, 1968, after Warhol had been shot earlier in the day.

Lexington Avenue townhouse From about 1960 until 1974, Warhol lived in a 1342 Lexington Ave. townhouse near 89th Street. The Carnegie Hill townhouse has been sold several times in the past 15 years, most recently in 2015 for about $8.8 million.

Empire State Building Andy Warhol's 1964 film "Empire" was made out of footage of the Empire State Building shot between 8:06 p.m. and 2:42 a.m. on July 25 and 26. According to the Museum of Modern Art, which has screened the film for exhibitions in the past, the film was lengthened to eight hours and five minutes by projecting the film at only 16 frames per second, rather than the original 24 frames per second. In 2011, filmmaker and poet Jonas Mekas told WNYC what it was like filming the epic work. "We sat, we spoke, said nothing, just looked at the building. We were also relaxing. We knew that the night was long," Mekas said, noting that he wasn't bored during the filming. In the photo: The Empire State Building on Nov. 8, 2013.

Hotel Chelsea Warhol shot parts of his 1966 film "Chelsea Girls" at the Hotel Chelsea. The hotel, which opened in 1884, is known for its star-studded past, with former residents including painter Jackson Pollock; musician Bob Dylan; author Arthur C. Clarke, who wrote "2001: A Space Odyssey" while staying there; and playwright Arthur Miller and his wife, actress Marilyn Monroe. Poet and photographer Gerard Malanga, in a 2013 piece for Vanity Fair, said, "'Chelsea Girls' was one of those divine accidents. When we first started filming, we had no title or concept in mind. We were shooting wildly, you might say. Somehow we found ourselves continually going back to the Chelsea to film. It was our instant set. Andy liked the idea of shooting on location. So that's how the title for the movie pretty much evolved. Not all the sequences were shot there, but structurally when we pieced the sequences together, it gave the appearance that they were shot in different rooms." In this photo: The Hotel Chelsea on Jan. 10, 2011.

Max's Kansas City and Studio 54 Warhol frequented several NYC clubs, including Max's Kansas City, a nightclub and restaurant at 213 Park Ave. South that no longer exists, and Studio 54, at 254 W. 54th St., now closed but still standing. The Roundabout Theatre Company now calls the Studio 54 space home. In a 2016 interview with amNewYork, Yvonne Sewall Ruskin, the partner of Max's Kansas City's late owner Mickey Ruskin and a former server at the establishment, said that waitresses never wanted to serve the backroom. "You had to deal with people on drugs, jumping up on tables! The waitresses talked about the backroom -- the Warhol room -- they were all on drugs, they didn't eat anything and they all signed Andy's name on the checks. And he was cheap!" In this photo: A "One Night Only" event at Studio 54 on Oct. 18, 2011.

New York Academy of Art Though Warhol often worked with kitschy and mass-produced forms of art, he was classically trained at the Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University. In 1982, Warhol and other artists, scholars and patrons founded the New York New York Academy of Art. The graduate school trains students in traditional methods and techniques. For several years the institution fell into disrepute after embezzlement scandals and a 1994 report by an education consultant saying that the school lacked the basic requirements for an educational institution. The academy is now in better standing, having received accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Art and Design in May 2013.

Brooklyn Bridge Warhol designed a poster for the Brooklyn Bridge centennial celebration in 1983 by screen-printing an image of the bridge onto a board. Though the work is not on display, the Brooklyn Museum holds it in storage. In this photo: On April 5, 1983, the late Mayor Edward Koch introduces the poster during a news conference, while Warhol, who frequently carried a camera, snapped a photo of him.

Church of St. Vincent Ferrer Warhol grew up in Pittsburgh a practicing Catholic, and remained so for much of his life. According to Jane D. Dillenberger's "The Religious Art of Andy Warhol," Father Sam Matarazzo, the pastor for the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, said that Warhol visited two or three times a week, though he never went to confession or communion. "Warhol was bonding with a God and a Christ above and beyond the church," Matarazzo said. In his later years, Warhol created two religiously-based collections -- a 1984 series "Details of Renaissance Paintings" and a 1986 series "The Last Supper," which, according to the Guggenheim museum, featured over 100 paintings, drawings and prints based on Leonardo da Vinci's 15th century painting, "The Last Supper."