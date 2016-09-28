Anthony Ramos from ‘Hamilton’ cast in ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Netflix series

Ramos will take on the role of Mars, played by Spike Lee in the 1986 film.

This “Hamilton” star just got another groundbreaking gig.

Anthony Ramos, who portrays John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony-winning “Hamilton,” has been cast in Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It,” based on Lee’s landmark film of the same name, Netflix confirmed.

Ramos, who has most recently appeared in the film “White Girl,” will play Mars Blackmon, the character that Lee played in “She’s Gotta Have It,” according to Deadline.

The 10-episode series is planned to be a “contemporary update” of the 1986 film, which was announced earlier in September, and will be directed by Lee and executive produced by his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date of the series.