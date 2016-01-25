Anthony Weiner documentary: 6 things we learned from ‘Weiner’

Carlos Danger is back in action on the big screen.

The documentary “Weiner,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at disgraced fromer Rep. Anthony Weiner’s ill-fated campaign for mayor in 2013, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, over the weekend. It hits NYC theaters in May, and debuts on Showtime in the fall.

Here’s what we learned from the film, which Weiner reportedly hasn’t yet seen, by his former chief of staff Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg.

1. Weiner and wife Huma Abedin, a close Hillary Clinton aide, had what appeared to be a fairly normal home life throughout the mayoral race, all things considered. There’s ample footage of Weiner with his toddler son Jordan included in the documentary.

2. The former congressman and Abedin discuss what will be said at the news conference they both attended after Weiner’s second sexting scandal broke during the campaign.

3. Weiner’s online paramour, Sydney Leathers, had the code name “pineapple” among Weiner’s staff. On the night of the primaries, an aide famously hatched an elaborate plan to sneak Weiner into the midtown campaign party via a nearby McDonald’s to avoid Leathers.

4. Weiner apparently has an affinity for the late “no respect” comedian Rodney Dangerfield, whom he quotes to one of his staff during a ride to lighten the mood.

5. Weiner is also shown talking to Abedin about his famed MSNBC argument with “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell, where the latter’s first question is “What is wrong with you?” Abedin rolls her eyes and walks out of the room when her husband suggests the television appearance went well.

6. A few times during the film, Weiner is shown to have a tense relationship with Kriegman, making a crack about his “fly on the wall” technique. In return, Kriegman asks Weiner, “Why are you letting me film this?”