Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

Barclays Center offers free bike valet for Arcade Fire concerts

JULIE GORDON
August 19, 2014
1 min read

Fans may not be wearing bike-friendly outfits, though.

Concertgoers can bike to Arcade Fire’s shows at the Barclays Center this weekend — and not worry about where to stash their rides.

The arena is providing free bike valet service for the band’s concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as part of a partnernship with Transportation Alternatives, the venue announced on Tuesday.

Starting at 6 p.m. each day, riders can drop off bikes at one of 400 parking spots on Dean Street between Flatbush and Sixth avenues, then get a claim check from a valet. Locks aren’t necessary.

Fans may not be wearing bike-friendly outfits, though: The band is requesting everyone comes dressed in “formal attire or costume” for its Reflektor Tour shows.

The Barclays Center did something similar during The National’s run last year.

JULIE GORDON

View all posts

You may also like