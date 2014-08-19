Barclays Center offers free bike valet for Arcade Fire concerts

Fans may not be wearing bike-friendly outfits, though.

Concertgoers can bike to Arcade Fire’s shows at the Barclays Center this weekend — and not worry about where to stash their rides.

The arena is providing free bike valet service for the band’s concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as part of a partnernship with Transportation Alternatives, the venue announced on Tuesday.

Starting at 6 p.m. each day, riders can drop off bikes at one of 400 parking spots on Dean Street between Flatbush and Sixth avenues, then get a claim check from a valet. Locks aren’t necessary.

Fans may not be wearing bike-friendly outfits, though: The band is requesting everyone comes dressed in “formal attire or costume” for its Reflektor Tour shows.

The Barclays Center did something similar during The National’s run last year.