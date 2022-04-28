The Arts Center at Governors Island reopens to the public on May 28 to showcase new exhibits.

The Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) recently announced the reopening of The Arts Center at Governors Island. With site-specific Sun Seekers, this exhibition will have performances by Amy Khoshbin and Jennifer Khoshbin, a presentation of Back and Song, Elissa Blount-Moorhead & Bradford Young’s acclaimed four-channel video installation and installation of Pillars, a participatory sculpture installation by Simon Benjamin, running until Oct. 30.

“We are thrilled to present three distinct exhibitions that address a range of interpretations of ‘healing,’ and we encourage everyone to visit The Arts Center and find what resonates with them in these projects,” Jess Van Nostrand, LMCC’s Director of Exhibitions and Public Programs said.

A place where artists can connect with the community, The Arts Center hosts a wide range of events to showcase artists to the public and their ongoing creative practices.

“The circumstances of COVID-19 have challenged all of us to be nimble and innovative across many fronts, but LMCC’s commitment to serve, support, and connect artists and their communities remain steadfast,” Timur Galen, Chair of LMCC’s Board of Directors, said. “It is with great pride, as a result, that we announce the launch of The Arts Center at Governors Island’s third and most ambitious public season, an exciting opportunity for artists and audiences alike to explore creative pathways leading to healing, recovery and sustainability.”

For more information, visit lmcc.net.