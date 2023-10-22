New East Village art exhibit to feature hand-painted t-shirts by Scooter LaForge

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Art in New York City has been a solid staple in the city’s enriched history since the early 1900’s, with the booming success period of the Harlem Renaissance and the Roaring ‘20s. In today’s modern day, the city has evolved in the world of art, with New York becoming a thriving hub for artistic activity and collaborations.

Scooter LaForge is a full-time artist originating from the East Village and was featured in exhibitions in cities such as New York and Vienna, as well as some in the country of Sweden. He is known renowned as a sculptor, painter, and designer, with an infamous line of fashion clothing for Patricia Field, and numerous collaborations with other fashion designers.

LaForge’s art is being featured in an upcoming exhibition entitled “Tee-Hee-Hee”, opening Nov. 2 at the Howl! Art Gallery in the East Village.

The exhibition will feature LaForge’s one-of-a-kind hand-painted t-shirts with designs influenced by queer culture, cartoons, and fashion as individual expression. The t-shirt designs are hand-painted with sustainable, up-cycled materials. LaForge’s work focuses on art-fashion as a movement, leaning into the idea that fast fashion is passé and the future of fashion lies within individualized garments, personal expression, and the notion of “art-wear”.

Howl! Art Gallery is a non-profit organization that celebrates the Contemporary Arts of East Village and the Lower East Side, with events to engage the community with artistic ideas and generate discussions within the community to portray more artistic expression and praise the artists who continue to revolutionize and inspire a new generation.

LaForge’s “Tee-Hee-Hee” Exhibition will be on display from Nov. 2 to Dec. 17. with an opening reception beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. For more information about LaForge, visit scooter-laforge.com. For more information about Howl!, visit howlarts.org.