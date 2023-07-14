Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Rockefeller Center will soon be decorated with the iconic works of influential artist Robert Indiana, including his world-famous “LOVE” sculpture.

Beginning on Sept. 15, and running through Oct. 24, Indiana’s work will be placed around the Rockefeller campus — giving New Yorkers a chance to see the famed artist’s beloved work firsthand, said the founder of The Robert Indiana Legacy Initiative.

“It is an honor to partner with the team at Rockefeller Center to bring the works of Robert Indiana to the people of New York, where we know Bob always wanted his art to be integrated into the vibrant streetscapes and made accessible to the public,” said Simon Salama-Caro.

Most notable artwork from the artist, who died at the age of 89 in 2018, is the iconic LOVE sculpture, which will be erected on the campus — marking the piece’s much-anticipated return to the Big Apple.

“Bob’s legacy is woven into the history of this great city, and we are particularly proud to have LOVE return to the place that so energized him as a young artist. I hope these works will inspire and move New Yorkers and visitors to Rockefeller Center anew,” added Salama-Caro.

The LOVE sculpture, which features the letters L and O atop the V and E, and stands 12-feet, will sit on Center Plaza of Rockefeller Center, allowing thousands of visitors to see the iconic artwork daily.

Its return to New York has been much anticipated since it was removed in 2019 from the nearby corner of 6th Avenue and 55th Street, where it had originally been prominently featured.

Indiana originally created the “LOVE” design that later became the aluminum structure as a drawing that he shared with friends and family in the 1960s. Soon after, the Museum of Modern Art approached him to solicit some of his work — and when he included the “LOVE” design, they featured it among their collection, as well as on their yearly Christmas card, where the imagery’s fame began its ascent to legendary status.

When he turned the piece into the recognizable sculpture it is today, it debuted in Central Park in 1971.

“The ‘LOVE Sculpture’ is the culmination of 10 years of work based on the original premise that the word is an appropriated and usable element of art, just as Picasso and the Cubists made use of it at the beginning of the century,” Indiana once said.

Indiana is also famous for an art series entitled Peace Paintings that he created in response to the 9/11 attacks, which he witnessed from his then-home in New York City.

Each piece in that collection features a diamond-shaped canvas, featuring different evocations of the well-known circular “peace symbol.”

Those works will be printed on 193 flags and displayed surrounding the beloved rink at Rockefeller Center as part of the late-artist’s residency around the building.

“We are thrilled to be the destination for the return of Robert Indiana’s instantly recognizable LOVE sculpture, and to host a campus-wide exhibition of the late, great artist’s work. We expect this to be a huge draw for fans, both new and old, and we thank the Robert Indiana Legacy Initiative for being such great partners,” said EB Kelly, head of Rockefeller Center.