Times Square to host immersive art installation this spring

Raúl Cordero, a Cuban artist, will reveal his new immersive art installation, THE POEM, in the heart of Times Square from April 8 to May 4.

“It’s difficult to create meaningful art for people in an era when their attention is scattered across so many mediums and technologies simultaneously. THE POEM seeks to stop time, reminding us that humans also have the capacity to invest in one thing at a time — like listen to “the secret dialogue of trees” (as put poetically by Reinaldo Arenas) and read a haiku, even when standing in the center of Times Square,” Cordero said.

Cordero’s work project is dedicated to and inspired by the Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas.

The art mixed with the over-stimulating atmosphere of Times Square shows the artist’s intentions of providing a unique yet transformative experience where visitors can momentarily transcend the busy nature of the city.

“Playing to the monumental scale of Times Square, THE POEM merges poetry and the natural world to physically ground us and hold open a contemplative space in a place that is fundamentally reliant on our fractured attention,” Times Square Arts Director Jean Cooney said.

Along with the project, Cordero will feature a text-based video across billboards with New York City’s diverse poetry community. The exhibition will include LaTasha Nevada Diggs, Paolo Javier, Barry Schwabsky and more that will provide an evening of poetry readings and live performances celebrating THE POEM and the poetry community.

THE POEM is brought to you by Times Square Arts with support from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and in part support from Morgan Stanley, the New York State Council on the Arts with the help of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Legislature and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs with the City Council.