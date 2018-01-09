Female powerhouses from real life and fiction are the focus of the Athena Film Festival, which runs Feb. 22-25 at Barnard College.

Directors Patty Jenkins and Greta Gerwig, who were both snubbed at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, will be included with their critically acclaimed films “Wonder Woman” and “Lady Bird.”

While not a single female director was nominated for a Golden Globe, the Athena Film Festival highlights them.

“Our goal as a festival has always been to highlight and recognize the strong and unique female voices and points of view in the industry by giving them a platform for their stories to be shared and amplified,” said Melissa Silverstein, co-founder and artistic director of the festival and founder of Women and Hollywood, in a statement.

The festival includes well-known feature films such as “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” directed by Niki Caro and starring Jessica Chastain, and “Megan Leavey,” directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and starring Kate Mara. It will also include the New York premiere of “I Am Not a Witch,” directed by Rungano Nyoni, as well as many other films.

In the documentary category, entries include “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” and “I Am Evidence,” which was produced by “Law and Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay. “It’s Criminal,” directed by Signe Taylor, a Barnard graduate, will have its New York City premiere.

The festival also includes shorts, panels and virtual reality experiences.

In addition, Academy Award-winning documentarian Barbara Kopple is set to be honored with the Laura Ziskin Lifetime Achievement Award and director J.J. Abrams will get the Athena Leading Man Award.