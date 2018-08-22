‘Beetlejuice’ on Broadway set to star Alex Brightman in the title role

Say the name “Beetlejuice” three times and a complete cast might just instantly materialize. The producers of “Beetlejuice” (based on the 1988 Tim Burton film comedy) have revealed the Broadway-bound musical’s cast, which includes Alex Brightman (“School of Rock”) as Beetlejuice, 17-year-old Sophia Anne Caruso (“Lazarus”) as Lydia, Kerry Butler (“Mean Girls”) as Barbara, Rob McClure (“Chaplin”) as Adam, Adam Dannheisser (“Oslo”) as Charles and Leslie Kritzer (“Legally Blonde”) as Delia. Although a Broadway theater and opening have not yet been confirmed, the musical will play an out-of-town tryout run in Washington, D.C., in the fall. It will have music and lyrics by Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect and direction by Alex Timbers (who is currently also working on “Moulin Rouge!”).

‘Illusionists’ to bring more magic to Broadway

“The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays,” the latest installment of a touring spectacle in which a team of magicians performs Vegas-style physical stunts and hand tricks, will play a limited holiday run at the Marquis Theatre from Nov. 23 through Dec. 30. This will mark the fourth consecutive year of “The Illusionists” on Broadway, following versions subtitled “Live on Broadway,” “Turn of the Century” and “Witness the Impossible.” Participating performers will include “The Grand Illusionist,” “The Futurist,” “The Deductionist,” “The Manipulator” and “The Sorceress.”

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ recoups costs

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” an English backstage farce which became an unlikely hit after opening on Broadway a year ago, has recouped its $4 million investment costs, officially making it a hit according to traditional standards. The news release announcing the news noted that the play “started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at its first performance.” Last month, the producers reneged on plans to close the show at the end of August and extended its run through the beginning of January.

‘Bat Out of Hell’ set for national tour

“Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell,” a new musical inspired by Meat Loaf’s three-part album of the same name (which is currently running in London’s West End), will next tour North America, beginning in November in Detroit. The musical is described in a news release as “a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passion set against the backdrop of a city in ruin.” The score incorporates songs from the “Bat Out of Hell” albums including “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (“But I Won’t Do That).”

Spotted …

Susan Lucci, Harvey Fierstein and Debbie Gibson at “Pretty Woman” … Tyne Daly and Anika Noni Rose at “Once On This Island.”