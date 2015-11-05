Behind the curtain: Broadway heading for ‘Disaster!’

Broadway is heading for ‘Disaster!’

“Disaster!,” a new musical that pays tribute to 1970s disaster films such as “The Poseidon Adventure” and “The Towering Inferno” while integrating disco hits from the period, will play Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre beginning in February. Joining Seth Rudetsky (who wrote the show’s book) will be Faith Prince, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Roger Bart and Kevin Chamberlin. “Disaster!” has previously received two Off-Broadway runs.

Seattle theater critic shamed for trying to profit off his press ticket

L. Steven Sieden, who reviews theater in Seattle for the Huffington Post, has been called out for egregiously unethical behavior, namely trying to sell his second complimentary press tickets to future shows that he planned to attend as a critic in hopes of making a profit for himself. The incident was noted by blogger Howard Sherman, who specializes in issues of arts integrity.

‘Dames at Sea’ sinks at box office while ‘China Doll’ swims ahead

The first-ever Broadway production of the musical comedy “Dames at Sea,” which opened two weeks ago, is doing really, really badly at the box office. Last week, it grossed $143,007 over eight performances. Although it is playing at Broadway’s smallest theater (with just 583 seats), its producers have got to be alarmed. Meanwhile, David Mamet’s new play “China Doll,” starring Al Pacino, is doing blockbuster business while still in previews. Last week, it grossed $1,215,881 for just seven performances.

’39 Steps’ to close Off-Broadway, but eyeing another Broadway run

“39 Steps,” the four-actor spoof based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same title, will end its second Off-Broadway run on Jan. 3. Since 2008, it has played three different Broadway theaters, New World Stages and the Union Square Theatre. In a press release, its producers revealed that they want to bring the show back to Broadway next year.

Obama returns to ‘Hamilton’

President Barack Obama took the stage of the Richard Rodgers Theatre after Monday night’s performance of “Hamilton,” which served as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party. As reported by Variety, he began his speech by quoting a “Hamilton” lyric: “What’d I miss?” He saw “Hamilton” while it was still in previews in July and he expressed regret that he did not get to sit through Monday night’s performance.

Number of female directors working Off-Broadway doubles

The percentage of Off-Broadway shows directed by women has doubled in just a few years, from 22% in 2011-12 to 40% in 2014-15, according to a study conducted by the League of Professional Theatre Women. However, it found that women are rarely employed as lighting and sound designers. It cited Amy Herzog, Lisa Kron and Sarah Ruhl as frequently produced female playwrights.

Sieber achieves his ‘Law & Order’ dream

For years, Tony-nominated actor Christopher Sieber, who is currently playing Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda,” has noted at the end of his Playbill bio how he has never appeared on “Law & Order.” However, that streak ended on Wednesday, with Sieber turning up on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” No word yet on what his new closing line will be.

Spotted …

Anna Wintour and Bill Irwin at “Therese Raquin” … Sarah Silverman and Usher at “Hamilton.”