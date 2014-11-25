Behind the Curtain: ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ lackluster at the box office first week

‘Vegas’ has mediocre first week at box office

The new Broadway musical “Honeymoon in Vegas,” which kicked off its unusually long preview period last week, did only middling business at the box office, selling just two-thirds of the seats at the Nederlander Theatre. Plenty of other shows also posted low numbers last week, including “Mamma Mia!” and “The Last Ship.”

‘Heart of Robin Hood’ confirmed for Broadway

“The Heart of Robin Hood,” a play with music that previously played London and several regional theaters, will have a limited run at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre starting in March. Before that, the magic spectacle “The Illusionists” will play the Marquis starting Wednesday.

54 Below to present Lippa’s ‘Little Princess’

Andrew Lippa’s (“The Wild Party,” “The Addams Family”) musical version of “A Little Princess,” which has yet to receive a New York run, will be produced in concert format at 54 Below on Dec. 8 and 16. Moises Kaufman (“The Laramie Project”) will direct.

Baker, Ivey join cast of Mirren’s ‘The Audience’

Dylan Baker (“The Good Wife”) and Tony winner Judith Ivey have joined “The Audience,” the upcoming drama starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II, as prime ministers John Major and Margaret Thatcher respectively. The production recently made news by refusing to give up its hold on the Schoenfeld Theatre, currently home to “It’s Only a Play.”

Elevator Repair to produce an original work

The experimental theater troupe Elevator Repair Company, which has achieved fame with unique pieces where its performers recite famous texts like “The Great Gatsby,” will present an original, currently untitled new work at New York Theatre Workshop in the fall. Before that, the company will revive “The Sound and the Fury” at the Public Theater in the spring.

Spanish-language ‘Rent’ headed for Havana

It was announced Monday that a Spanish-language production of “Rent” will be performed in Havana next month with an all-Cuban cast, making it the first musical in over 50 years to be performed in Cuba. It will be directed by Andy Señor, Jr., who appeared in “Rent” on Broadway.

Spotted ?

Al Pacino, Calvin Klein and Leonard Nimoy at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” ? Harvey Keitel at “Here Lies Love.”