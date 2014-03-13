Behind the Curtain: Miranda, Olivo to lead ‘tick…tick…BOOM!’ at City Center

Miranda, Olivo to lead ‘BOOM!’ at City Center

“Tick?tick?BOOM!,” a rock musical written by Jonathan Larson before “Rent” that received a short Off-Broadway run after his death, will be revived by City Center in June as part of its second annual Encores! Off-Center series. The cast will include “In the Heights” co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo. The series will also include “Pump Boys and Dinettes” and a one-night concert of Randy Newman’s “Faust.”

Fyvush Finkel to hit 54 Below for cabaret show

At age 91, Emmy winner Fyvush Finkel will make his cabaret debut on Friday and Saturday at 54 Below. The show is intended to be a musical celebration of his career, which has spanned English and Yiddish roles. Finkel won his Emmy for “Picket Fences.”

Fiasco’s ‘Into the Woods’ to play Off-Broadway

The Fiasco Theater, the small ensemble that shot to fame with its inventive staging of Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline” and which is currently presenting “Measure for Measure” at the New Victory Theatre, will return next season with a scaled-down version of “Into the Woods,” to be produced by Roundabout at its Off-Broadway space. It will feature only 10 actors and a single piano.

Classic Stage to mount the little-seen ‘Allegro’

“Allegro,” a rarely seen Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that was highly experimental for its time, will be revived in the fall by Off-Broadway’s Classic Stage Company. John Doyle, who is best known for his productions of “Sweeney Todd” and “Company” in which the actors also played instruments, will direct.

Mackey to lead ‘Pacific’ at Paper Mill

Erin Mackey has scored the plum role of Nellie Forbush in the Paper Mill Playhouse’s upcoming staging of “South Pacific.” Performances will start at the New Jersey venue on April 9.

Spotted …

Susan Sarandon, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, Hank Azaria and Chris O’Dowd at “All the Way.”