Behind the Curtain: ‘Once’ to close in January

‘Once’ to close after Tony-winning run

“Once,” the tender-hearted, intimate Broadway musical based on the 2007 indie film about how a feisty single mother rejuvenates a broken-hearted Irish singer-songwriter, will close in early January after a run of nearly three years. It won eight Tony Awards in 2012 including best musical.

Hensley to play the Grinch at MSG

Shuler Hensley, who has been equally acclaimed for his work in both dramas and musicals, will take on the role of the villainous, furry Grinch in the return holiday engagement of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” which will play the Theater at Madison Square Garden in December.

Public postpones Stew’s latest musical

“The Total Bent,” a new musical by “Passing Strange” songwriters Stew and Heidi Rodewald that was to premiere at the Public Theater this spring, has been pushed back to next season because its director, Joanna Settle, will be undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Its slot will be taken by “Buzzer,” a new work by Tracey Scott Wilson dealing with gentrification in Brooklyn.

Met cancels ‘Klinghoffer’ talk

The Metropolitan Opera has no plans to cancel its upcoming production of “The Death of Klinghoffer” in spite of protesters objecting to its content, which concerns the murder of a Jewish cruise ship passenger by terrorists. However, it has cancelled a MetTalk event that was scheduled for Oct. 15. In June, a live broadcast of the opera into movie theaters was called off.

‘On the Town’ offering in-seat refreshment menu

Why stop at just wine and beer?The new Broadway revival of “On the Town,” which opens next week, is allowing audience members to order ice cream, popcorn and candy before the show and during intermission, with the goods delivered directly to their seats.

Sting musical underwhelms first week

The new Broadway musical “The Last Ship,” which has songs by Sting, had a relatively underwhelming first week at the box office, earning just $533,382 for its first seven preview performances, at an overall attendance rate of 72 percent. It opens at the end of the month.