Behind the Curtain: Stritch back in NYC, ‘Back to the Future’ musical

Stritch to appear at 92Y for one-on-one talk

Elaine Stritch, who left NYC last year, will appear at a public talk at the 92nd Street Y on Feb. 17 with Chiemi Karasawa, who directed the new documentary “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me.” In recent interviews, Stritch has hinted at a possible Broadway comeback in a revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.”

‘Back to the Future’ show to premiere next year

A stage musical of “Back to the Future” is set to open in London next year. Robert Zemeckis, who directed the movie, will co-write its book. It will sport songs from the film like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode,” plus some new ones.

Groff, Mueller, more set for ‘Backwards’

This year’s roster of actors in “Broadway Backwards,” the charity concert where Broadway songs are performed in a same-sex context, will include Jonathan Groff, Jessie Mueller, Bryan Batt and Stephanie J. Block. The concert will take place on March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

‘Perfect Crime’ hits 11,000 performances

The Off-Broadway murder mystery “Perfect Crime,” which has starred Catherine Russell since day one, just keeps chugging along. On Feb. 19, it will play its 11,000th performance. It is already the longest-running play in New York City history.

‘Fuerza Bruta’ already coming back

The aerial spectacle “Fuerza Bruta,” which recently concluded its long Off-Broadway run, is already set to return. Now called “Fuerza Bruta Wayra,” it has 20 extra minutes and will open April 22 at its old home, Daryl Roth Theatre.