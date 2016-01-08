Beyonce to perform at Super Bowl 2016 with Coldplay

The songstress previously starred in the iconic halftime show in 2013.

Beyonce will be joining Chris Martin and the Coldplay boys for the Super Bowl 50 half time show, Entertainment Tonight reported Thursday.

Queen Bey features on the Brit band’s latest album, “A Head Full of Dreams,” performing on the track “Hymn for the Weekend.”

Also rumored to make an appearance at the iconic halftime show is Bruno Mars, who has also done this gig before, back in 2014.

The Super Bowl will air live on CBS on Feb. 7.