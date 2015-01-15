Cosby going ahead with Denver shows despite protests

Bill Cosby is not letting protests over sexual assault allegations hold him back from performing in Denver.

“Hey Hey Hey — I’m Far From Finished,” Cosby said in a statement Thursday — borrowing the title of his 2013 Comedy Central special — ahead of two shows scheduled for Saturday, according to E! news.

A protest is being planned for Saturday ahead of the shows at the Buell Theatre. In the statement, the embattled actor and comedian said fans would be treated to “family, fun entertainment.”

“I have thousands of loyal, patient and courageous fans that are going to leave their homes to enjoy an evening of laughter and return home feeling wonderful. I’m ready!” Cosby said. “I thank you, the theatre staff, the event organizers and the Colorado Community for your continued support and coming to experience family, fun entertainment.”